Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $101,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Separately, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61.

