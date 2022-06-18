Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $31,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FirstCash by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,049 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FirstCash by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 169,761 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in FirstCash by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 102,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

FCFS stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

