Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells $320,279.85 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OKTA opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after buying an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,155,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Okta by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after buying an additional 89,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

