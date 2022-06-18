Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.00 million-$430.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.25 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.14–$1.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average of $159.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.70.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,318,711 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $69,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $15,625,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $7,535,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 27.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 46,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

