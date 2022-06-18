Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Bank of America

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $81.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Olin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Olin has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

