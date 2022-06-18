Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $10.82 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $310.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

