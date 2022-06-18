Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

SBUX opened at $71.87 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

