Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann Sells 3,765 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Omnicell stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.