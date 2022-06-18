ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned about 0.05% of ON Semiconductor worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,802,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,981,000 after acquiring an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,035,000 after acquiring an additional 139,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,378 shares of company stock worth $1,632,409. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

NASDAQ ON traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 93,173,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.