On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $161.80

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 161.80 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 162.80 ($1.98), with a volume of 405181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.06).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTB shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.03) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.07) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 212.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 243.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of £270.98 million and a P/E ratio of -14.68.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

