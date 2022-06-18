Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Up 22.3% in May

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NASDAQ ONCY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 104,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,434. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
