Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Up 22.3% in May

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ ONCY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 104,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,434. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

