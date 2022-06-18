OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. OneMain has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 470,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

