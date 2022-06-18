Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,914,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $650.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $808.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $910.34. The firm has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $608.88 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.