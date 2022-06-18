Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $47,000 in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 284,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.36.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

