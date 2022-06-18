Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89.

