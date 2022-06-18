Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 1,712 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 18.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 143,273 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 740,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 372,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 448,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $854.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.41. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.82 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

