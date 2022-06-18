Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,199 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mplx were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mplx by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 475,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

