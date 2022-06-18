Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Intel by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

