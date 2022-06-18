Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHPAW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $232,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Orion Acquisition by 669.6% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter.

Orion Acquisition stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Orion Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22.

