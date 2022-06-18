Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cormark to C$7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.24. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.71 and a 52 week high of C$6.59.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$49.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

