Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. 19,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,014,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.