Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Trading Up 0.5%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 19,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,014,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 75,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 377.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 181,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 59.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 83,868 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

