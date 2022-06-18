Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Cowen

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

OM stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.13. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $104,448.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,001,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,529,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,080 shares of company stock worth $6,095,682. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,313,000 after buying an additional 190,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,488,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,046,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,919,000 after purchasing an additional 174,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 259.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

