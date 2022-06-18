Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) is Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s Largest Position

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its holdings in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,459 shares during the period. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 17.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 34.40% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $98,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of OVL opened at $30.24 on Friday. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.