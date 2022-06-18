Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) is Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s Largest Position

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its holdings in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLGet Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,459 shares during the period. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 17.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 34.40% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $98,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of OVL opened at $30.24 on Friday. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81.

