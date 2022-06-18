Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSTK. Bank of America lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.86.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,549.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 113.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 46,936 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 43.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 623,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,449,000 after buying an additional 187,784 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $62,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

