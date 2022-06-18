Owens Corning (OC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on August 4th

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Owens Corning has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $75.97 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Owens Corning by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,231,000 after acquiring an additional 139,152 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 355,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after acquiring an additional 130,395 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 99,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.