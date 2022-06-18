Oxen Tops One Day Trading Volume of $302,521.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and $302,521.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,192.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.77 or 0.05214503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00024523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00235031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.00609146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00541154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00070407 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,737,560 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

