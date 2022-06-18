Oxygen (OXY) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $747,185.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 34,740,237 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.