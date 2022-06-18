Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Short Interest Update

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OSTR stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 45.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,038,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 663,852 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 720,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 243,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.