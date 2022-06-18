Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTBD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 93.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,685,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,294,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,117,000 after acquiring an additional 480,748 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,553,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 468,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,960,000.

PTBD traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 173,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,329. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83.

