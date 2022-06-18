Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Director Rolf Stangl Buys 5,000 Shares

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) Director Rolf Stangl purchased 5,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,527.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PTVE opened at $9.92 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

About Pactiv Evergreen (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.