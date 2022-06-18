PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.20 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.38.

PagerDuty stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,813. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,992 shares of company stock worth $4,527,167 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 66,124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

