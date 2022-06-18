Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) shares rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.66. Approximately 136,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,504,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 358,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

