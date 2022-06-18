Pangolin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $458,636.00 (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $458,636.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $815.99 or 0.04281277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 68.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00110041 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00096369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013902 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,797,724 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.