Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $252.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 252 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 88.10 ($1.07), with a volume of 2309502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.90 ($1.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 280 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £707.71 million and a P/E ratio of -88.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 20.28.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

