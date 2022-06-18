Pariax LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pariax LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after purchasing an additional 476,263 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $175.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

