Park National Corp OH Has $12.37 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,215,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Shares of SYK opened at $194.09 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.66 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

