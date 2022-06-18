Park National Corp OH Has $22.68 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.9% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,261,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

