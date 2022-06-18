Park National Corp OH Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

BAC stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

