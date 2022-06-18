Park National Corp OH Purchases 6,939 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $15,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $60.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.96.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

