Park National Corp OH Sells 38,953 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 38,953 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

