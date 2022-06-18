Park National Corp OH Sells 764 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $484,878,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $209.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.70 and its 200 day moving average is $222.73. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

