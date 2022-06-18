Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director James W. Wert Purchases 2,000 Shares

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) Director James W. Wert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PKOH opened at $15.58 on Friday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -24.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

About Park-Ohio (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.