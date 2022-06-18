ParkinGo Market Cap Achieves $799,204.67 (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $799,204.67 and approximately $77.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,432.99 or 0.99954780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00030603 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020139 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

