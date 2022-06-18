ParkinGo Trading Down 35.1% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $601,349.78 and $248.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,113.55 or 0.99957425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031826 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021395 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

