PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $18.16 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00257143 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000348 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.02108597 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006706 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 193.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000155 BTC.

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

