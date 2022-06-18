Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 113,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 74,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Get Pasithea Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTTA. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pasithea Therapeutics by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.