Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Short Interest Update

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAR. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,846,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,517,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEAR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ PEAR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,864. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

