Pegasystems Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Pegasystems stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

