Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.78

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 95820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

